Canada

Fugitive Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont officially denied entry into Canada

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont is seen at the Justice Palace in Brussels, Belgium Oct. 29, 2019.

JOHANNA GERON/Reuters

The lawyer for the fugitive Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont says his client has been officially refused entry into Canada.

Stephane Handfield said Puigdemont learned today an immigration official denied the Catalan leader’s Electronic Travel Authorization, which is required for European visitors to Canada.

Handfield says he will contest the decision in federal court.

Puigdemont has been trying to enter Canada for months at the invitation of a Quebec nationalist and separatist group.

A Spanish Supreme Court judge on Oct. 14. issued an international arrest warrant for Puigdemont following the sentencing of 12 of his pro-Catalonia independence colleagues.

Puigdemont is sought by Spain on possible charges of sedition and misuse of public funds and has so far avoided extradition from Germany and Belgium, where he fled at the end of 2017, following a failed attempt to declare independence in the wealthy region.

Cannabis pro newsletter