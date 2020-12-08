 Skip to main content

Governments to invest in $875-million biofuel plant project southeast of Montreal

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
A biofuel production facility using non-recyclable residual materials will be built southeast of Montreal, Quebec and federal officials announced today.

The Varennes Carbon Recyling project by Enerkem is valued at $875 million, including $687 million for the plant in Varennes, Que.

Premier Francois Legault joined several cabinet colleagues and federal Liberal government ministers as part of the announcement in Montreal.

Enerkem said the plant will produce 125,000 litres of biofuel and renewable chemicals made from nearly 200,000 tonnes of non-recyclable residual materials and wood waste.

In addition to the biofuels plant, the project includes the installation of an 88-megawatt electrolyzer for the production of green hydrogen, with Hydro-Quebec investing more than $190 million into the project.

Quebec will provide $160 million for the project with Ottawa kicking in $74 million. The project also includes private partners Shell, Suncor and Proman.

