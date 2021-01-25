Great Canadian Gaming CEO resigns after being charged in Yukon over attempt to get COVID-19 vaccine

Open this photo in gallery Rod Baker, former CEO of Great Canadian Gaming, in June, 2016. Great Canadian Gaming

The CEO of Great Canadian Gaming Corp. has stepped down after he and his wife were charged under Yukon’s emergency measures act for breaking quarantine rules and misleading authorities after they posed as motel workers in order to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Court documents show that Rod Baker and Ekaterina Baker were charged under the territory’s Civil Emergency Measures Act on Jan. 21. The Vancouver couple were each fined $575 for failing to self-isolate for 14 days and for failing to “behave in manner consistent with declaration.”

“We had not been imagining that someone would go to this sort of length to mislead or deceive the [vaccination] team,” Yukon Minister of Community Services John Streicker said in an interview.

The gambling and entertainment company announced Mr. Baker’s resignation in a Monday press release, ending a tenure that began in 2011. He also stepped down from the company’s board of directors.

“Great Canadian’s board of directors has no tolerance for actions that run counter to the company’s objectives and values,” read a statement from Chuck Keeling, the company’s vice-president of stakeholder relations.

“Any such actions whatsoever that run contrary to the company’s core values, that do not comply with GCGC’s strict compliance policies in regards to travel, and ensure that the company and its employees follow all health guidance and directions, will not be tolerated.”

The company did not disclose any terms of severance for Mr. Baker, who stands to receive more than $28-million in cash from a private-equity fund that is in the process of acquiring Great Canadian.

Mr. Streicker said local administrators of the vaccine effort and others told him that a few days before the clinic, two people arrived from outside the territory, where they were obliged to self-isolate for 14 days. The couple checked into a hotel in Whitehorse.

“Fast forward to Thursday the 21st, two days later. What I am told is they chartered a flight. They flew to Beaver Creek. They showed up at the clinic. What they said at the clinic is that they were employed at the local motel,” he said.

“As they were leaving, they asked if someone could take them to the airport, which raised flags with the [vaccination] team,” Mr. Streicker said.

The vaccination team followed up at the local motel in Beaver Creek, a remote community of about 100 people near the Alaska border, where they were told there no employees fitting the description of the couple. As a result, the team called the enforcement unit for the territory’s Civil Emergency Measures Act.

Members of the unit found the charter flight from Beaver Creek at the Whitehorse airport and proceeded to the hotel where the couple had declared they were staying. On learning the pair had checked out, they returned to the airport and found them waiting for a flight to Vancouver.

“They found these two individuals in the boarding lounge, and that’s when they got charged,” he said.

The White River First Nation in Beaver Creek said in press release that the couple’s actions were “callous” and put the community at risk.

“These individuals made false statements to Yukon government officials regarding their intentions within the territory, and willingly violated self-isolation orders,” the release said. “[White River First Nation] is particularly concerned with the callous nature of these actions taken by the individuals, as they were a blatant disregard for the rules which keep our community safe during this unprecedented global pandemic.”

Mr. Baker had a $900,000 annual salary as of 2019, according to the most recent disclosure from Great Canadian Gaming. From Dec. 31, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2020, stock-trading records showed he made a profit of $45.9-million exercising 1.45 million Great Canadian Gaming options.

Great Canadian Gaming is in the process of being acquired by Apollo Global Management, a U.S. private-equity firm, for $2.52-billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

The Toronto-based company operates 25 casinos in Ontario, British Columbia, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

