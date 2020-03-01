 Skip to main content

Greta Thunberg says sexually explicit decal shows desperation, and activists are winning

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Climate activist Greta Thunberg from Sweden as she participates in a school strike climate protest in Bristol, south west England, Feb. 28, 2020.

Matt Dunham/The Associated Press

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg says a decal bearing an energy services company’s logo below a cartoon depicting what appears to be a sexual assault shows desperation.

An Alberta woman complained to the RCMP earlier this week about the black-and-white drawing of a female figure’s bare back with hands pulling on her braided pigtails.

Under the drawing is the name “Greta” and the logo of X-Site Energy Services.

Thunberg, who is 17, has tweeted a story written about the cartoon and said “they are starting to get more and more desperate …”

She adds that it shows climate activists are winning.

RCMP in central Alberta say the decal is not child pornography nor does it depict “a non-consensual act that would be a direct threat to the person.”

“Alberta RCMP do not believe it constitutes a criminal offence,” a police statement said Friday. “As such, Alberta RCMP will not be commenting any further on this investigation.”

A torrent of online outrage was sparked after Michelle Narang of Rocky Mountain House, Alta., posted the image on social media Wednesday night. She said she cried when she saw it.

“The visual is jarring,” Narang said Thursday. “It hurt. It hurt on so many levels.”

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Status of Women Minister Leela Aheer and politicians of all stripes denounced the graphic.

Thunberg has made headlines for her passionate pleas to world leaders to take tougher action on cutting greenhouse gas emissions and for inspiring large climate marches around the world.

She joined thousands in a march through downtown Edmonton in October. Oil-and-gas industry supporters showed up, but they were vastly outnumbered by the climate marchers.

