Ground-penetrating radar search for residential school graves begins in Delmas, Saskatchewan

Delmas, Saskatchewan
The Canadian Press
Young female students in uniform at Delmas Indian Residential School, Delmas, SK, c. 1929. The Thunderchild (Delmas/St. Henri) Indian Residential School operated from 1901 to 1948 at what became Delmas, outside and west of the Thunderchild Reserve on Treaty 6 land.

Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan

A group of Saskatchewan First Nations is beginning their search for unmarked graves at the grounds of the former Delmas/Thunderchild Indian Residential School.

The Battlefords Agency Tribal Chiefs announced in June the plan to search the grounds for potential unmarked graves in the area 160 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

The ground-penetrating radar search is to begin this morning with a smudge ceremony, and mental health counsellors and elders will be on-site for support.

The Delmas/Thunderchild school was operated by the Roman Catholic Church from 1901 to 1948, when it burned down.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission report found the school was overcrowded and many students became sick or died of typhoid, tuberculosis, jaundice, pneumonia and other illnesses.

An estimated 150,000 First Nations, Inuit and Metis children attended residential schools between the 1860s and 1996.

The commission documented stories from survivors and families and issued a report in 2015 that detailed mistreatment, including emotional, physical and sexual abuse. It said there were at least 4,100 deaths.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

