 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Halifax cancels purchase of armoured vehicle for police, shifts money to anti-racism

Michael Tutton
Halifax
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Police and RCMP officers survey the area of a shooting in Fredericton on Aug. 10, 2018. Halifax council has voted in favour of rescinding the purchase of a police armoured vehicle and allocating the money toward efforts aimed at reducing anti-Black racism.

The Canadian Press

Halifax council has voted in favour of rescinding the purchase of a police armoured vehicle and will instead allocate the money to efforts aimed at reducing anti-Black racism.

Coun. Shawn Cleary, who brought the motion forward on Tuesday, says the decision reflects a shift in viewpoints driven in part by the public demonstrations against police racism occurring throughout North America.

His motion shifts $300,000 that would have been used for the purchase to support a variety of anti-Black racism initiatives, with another $89,500 going toward programs for diversity, inclusion and public safety.

Story continues below advertisement

The budget committee motion passed with the backing of all but one councillor.

Cleary first attempted to have the contract for the Halifax police refused in a motion last year opposing the militarized, tactical vehicle with a rotating roof hatch, eight gun ports and a powered battering ram.

The Halifax police had argued the vehicle was needed in the city because “crises happen here” and it would provide safety for officers in situation such as armed standoffs.

Cleary says he was elated by the decision to rescind the contract.

The councillor said he believes the cancellation is legal because the request for proposals had a clause that a cancellation could occur if the original delivery date couldn’t be met.

“The delivery date was pushed back due to COVID-19 and some other factors … so we think legally we’re fine cancelling the contract,” he said.

He said Terradyne Armoured Vehicles in Newmarket, Ont., had been the successful bidder on the contract. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Story continues below advertisement

In a 2019 presentation supporting the purchase, the Halifax Regional Police emphasized the armoured vehicle would be providing protection – a “safe haven” during high-risk operations and natural disasters. It said the weaponless vehicle would be used to “safely remove people from dangerous situations,” including active shooters and other threats.

The proposal had raised eyebrows, coming just a month after the release of a report on racial profiling that concluded black people in Halifax were street-checked by police at a rate six times higher than white people.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies