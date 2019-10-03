Halifax police charge second man with murder in 2013 killing of Matthew Sudds

Halifax police say they have arrested a man in connection with the 2013 killing of Matthew Thomas Sudds.

Police say they travelled to Mission, B.C., on Wednesday to arrest 33-year-old Devlin Tyson Glasgow.

Glasgow will be brought back to Nova Scotia and is expected to appear in a Halifax court on Friday to face a first-degree murder charge.

In June, Ricardo Jerrel Whynder was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Sudds, whose body was found in a ditch on Africville Road in October 2013.

Investigators say they believe there are additional people who have information about the murder.

They are encouraging them to “do the right thing” and come forward with what they know.

