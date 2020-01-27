 Skip to main content

Canada

Halifax police face lawsuit in alleged mishandling of sexual assault case

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press

Carrie Low speaks to the media outside court in Halifax, on Sept. 16, 2019.

Michael Tutton/The Canadian Press

A Halifax woman has launched a lawsuit alleging police falsely labelled her as a lying alcoholic while mishandling her sexual assault case.

Forty-three-year-old Carrie Low says in a statement of claim submitted to the Nova Scotia Supreme Court that she’s seeking damages from the RCMP and Halifax Regional Police.

The lawsuit launched today by lawyer Michael Dull repeats Low’s statements last year that police failed to visit the scene where the rape is alleged to have happened.

It also alleges police didn’t properly handle Low’s clothing as evidence, and failed to send it for examination in a timely fashion after the May 2018 incident.

However, it also contains allegations that senior officers “labelled the plaintiff ‘a drunk’ and ‘a liar,“’ and instructed an investigator to “not investigate the merits of her sexual assault.”

The claim has not been proven in court and the two police forces, which operate a joint sexual assault unit in Halifax, have not yet filed statements of defence.

Last year, the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner declined to refer Low’s case for a hearing, saying the alleged police misconduct occurred more than six months before she brought forward her complaint.

The Halifax police force has already stated it is concerned by Low’s allegations and is looking into them through an internal review.

Low has said she blacked out through much of the incident but has had brief and painful recollections of waking to being assaulted.

She also believes she was drugged while having a drink at a neighbourhood pub, but evidence to confirm what was in her blood wasn’t immediately sent to a lab for processing.

Lawyers with the Elizabeth Fry Society are now attempting to have the complaints commissioner’s decision against Low reversed and to have her complaint processed.

The society is also supporting Low’s legal action.

