Halifax travel agency offering two trips to Cuba exclusively for residents in Atlantic Canada bubble

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
A Halifax travel agency is offering two, weeklong trips to Cuba reserved exclusively for residents of the Atlantic Canada bubble.

Absolute Travel Specialists says it will charter two Air Canada flights – one in February and another in March – for Atlantic Canadians who want to get some sun in the winter and stay safe from COVID-19.

Co-owner and vice president Fred Mack said today in an interview about 75 out of 146 seats have already been sold for the first of two vacation packages.

He says the hotel in Cayo Coco, Cuba, will be reserved exclusively for Atlantic Canadian travellers during their stay.

He warns that anyone visiting Cuba will still need to quarantine for two weeks upon their return to Canada.

The four Atlantic provinces have formed a travel bubble, permitting residents of the region to cross interprovincial borders without having to isolate for 14 days.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

