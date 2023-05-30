Open this photo in gallery: A helicopter responds to the wildfire in Tantallon, N.S. on May 29,2023.Communications Nova Scotia

A rapidly moving wildfire that officials say is the worst they have ever seen remains out of control in the Halifax area, burning about 200 homes and buildings as more than 16,000 people remain evacuated from the wooded suburban community of Tantallon.

About 120 firefighters and three helicopters are working to contain and protect homes in an area spanning roughly 788 hectares, and the intensity isn’t expected to let up, fire officials said Tuesday.

“We know that today could be a challenging day,” said Halifax Fire Deputy Chief Dave Meldrum on Tuesday morning. “There will be a change in the weather.”

Winds are expected to gust up to 30 km an hour throughout today so fire may spread further this afternoon, increasing the risk to firefighters on the ground. Fire crews are focused on protecting houses and other structures, reinforcing fire perimeters and specific areas of concern such as hotspots.

The smoke engulfed the surrounding communities and across the city since Sunday. Some people have gone into respiratory distress and or are feeling the effects of the smoke. “Smoke is definitely a stressor,” Mr. Meldrum said. “It’s advisable to remain indoors.”

He said the speed of the fire and the ability of firefighters to get resources on its flanks was the biggest challenge when the fire first spread out of control on Sunday.

“This doesn’t mean that we don’t need adequate supplies of firefighting water in our communities,” he said in response to questions that have surfaced after the Halifax Examiner published a 2021 Auditor-General report that found city-wide shortcomings in the planning and development of water sources for firefighting in subdivisions. “It simply means that the speed of this fire was the greatest dynamic and the intensity of this fire was so serious that our firefighters could not work in the front or the head of the fire for their own safety.”

“This was an extreme event and unseen before for many many of us but it is very important that community planning consider emergency access and egress and we work with our planning folks and developers in our municipality and talk about communities and what communities will look like in the coming years, especially communities that are in what we call the wildland urban interface.”

The AG report said Halifax fire managers had warned the city that three subdivisions evacuated in Tantallon were “built without appropriate fire safety specifications, such as inadequate water sources to fight fires.” Those subdivisions are Westwood Hills in Upper Tantallon, White Hills in Hammonds Plains and Indigo Shores.

It’s unclear what Halifax Regional Municipality has done to rectify the situation. The city is expected to provide a response today.

Meanwhile, Mr. Meldrum said, firefighters are run off their feet.

“This is going to be a tough week for us. ... They’re tired,” he said, adding that there are firefighters and first responders who have been personally impacted by the wildfires.