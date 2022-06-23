The head of a sexual assault centre says she wrote a letter to the Canadian Judicial Council condemning recent comments made by a Saskatchewan judge.

Last month, Justice Brian Scherman found a former Regina doctor not guilty of sexually assaulting five of his former patients.

In his written decision, Scherman said the women mistook what they felt and used words such as panicked and hysterical while referencing the complainants.

Lisa Miller, executive director of the Regina and Area Sexual Assault Centre, says women have the right to have matters heard in an environment that upholds respect and dignity, and is free of myths and biases.

Miller says she believes gender bias occurred throughout the decision, because the judge wouldn’t have used the words “panicked” or “hysterical” if the complainants were men.

She says she wrote the letter of complaint to let legal professionals know there are people watching and they will continue to call out wrongs when they see it.

