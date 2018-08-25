 Skip to main content

Head of Toronto school board reassures teachers on interim sex-ed curriculum

Toronto
The Canadian Press

Around 50 gathered outside the Ontario Legislature on July 18 2018. to protest the Ontario government's plan to roll back the current sex ed curriculum and go back to the 1998 version.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

With just a week to go before a new school year begins, the head of Canada’s largest school board has sent a letter to teachers assuring them Ontario’s interim sex-ed curriculum still covers many important topics.

John Malloy, the director of education for the Toronto District School Board, published a letter online Friday saying the board is doing its best to take the “‘guess work’ out of determining what can be taught and when.”

He says while the Ministry of Education “has the right to set curriculum for Ontario students,” educators are responsible for how it is taught.

Malloy’s letter comes just days after TDSB chair Robin Pilkey said the Progressive Conservative government needed to spell out the differences between the interim sex-ed curriculum and the document it replaces.

The government issued the interim curriculum on Wednesday, warning teachers who use the scrapped version would face consequences — and inviting parents to anonymously report potential breaches to the province. The government also said it’s launching a website where parents can file such complaints, which critics have dubbed a “snitch line.”

In his letter, Malloy says that under the interim document, teachers can still discuss topics such as diverse families, online safety and consent to their students. But while “many important topics remain” in the interim curriculum, Malloy acknowledges “there may be other areas that are no longer reflected.”

