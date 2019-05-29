 Skip to main content

Canada Health officials confirm two more cases of measles in New Brunswick

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
The number of confirmed cases of measles in New Brunswick continues to grow – and is now at 11.

Health officials in the province have confirmed another two new cases of measles in the Saint John area.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer, says the latest cases are linked to a previous confirmed case at Kennebecasis Valley High School.

Public health staff have offered immunization clinics for students and staff.

Early symptoms of the virus may include fever, cough or tiny white spots in the mouth.

Within three to seven days, a red rash will appear, first on the face and then spreading to the body, arms and legs.

The measles virus is transmitted through the air or by direct contact with an infected person.

