Canada

Healthy Canadians aboard quarantined cruise ship in Japan to fly home Thursday

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
The quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship sits docked at the Daikoku Pier, in Yokohama, Japan, on Feb. 20, 2020.

Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Healthy Canadians from the Diamond Princess cruise ship will shortly be heading home, according to Canada’s foreign affairs minister, after weeks under quarantine for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The ship, docked in Yokohama, Japan, contained the largest outbreak of the virus outside China, with hundreds of passengers having tested positive.

Among the infected are 47 Canadians who will have to remain in Japan for treatment.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Wednesday that passengers would be screened before boarding a chartered flight Thursday evening, Japan time.

Those who are cleared to travel will be taken to Canadian Forces Base Trenton for further screening before they are placed under another two-week quarantine at the Nav Centre in Cornwall, Ont.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu said there was a chance that those that have been tested negative for the virus and show no signs of symptoms may be released from quarantine early under the discretion of Canada’s top public-health doctor.

A Japanese infectious disease specialist has castigated his government's handling of quarantine on a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship, saying it was run by 'bureaucrats' who stoked the crisis by failing to follow basic protocols. Reuters
