Heavy smoke from B.C. wildfires may have contributed to death of Calgary woman while hiking in mountains

CANMORE, Alta.
The Canadian Press

RCMP say a 30-year-old Calgary woman has died of injuries she suffered in a fall while hiking Saturday afternoon.

Police say the woman was with two friends when she slipped and fell while descending a short scramble section on the east end of Mount Rundle – a mountain just south of Canmore, Alta.

They say visibility in the area was poor at the time due to heavy smoke from wildfires raging in British Columbia.

Police say the woman’s friends, as well as some other hikers tried to help her, but she died at the scene.

They say the woman’s identity will not be released.

