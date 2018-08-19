Heavy smoke from B.C. wildfires may have contributed to death of Calgary woman while hiking in mountains

RCMP say a 30-year-old Calgary woman has died of injuries she suffered in a fall while hiking Saturday afternoon.
Police say the woman was with two friends when she slipped and fell while descending a short scramble section on the east end of Mount Rundle – a mountain just south of Canmore, Alta.
They say visibility in the area was poor at the time due to heavy smoke from wildfires raging in British Columbia.
Police say the woman’s friends, as well as some other hikers tried to help her, but she died at the scene.
They say the woman’s identity will not be released.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.