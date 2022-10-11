Hockey Canada's board of directors: top row, left to right, Goops Wooldridge, Terry Engen, Kirk Lamb and Mary Anne Veroba; bottom row, left to right, John Neville, Barry Reynard and Bobby Sahni. Bottom right, CEO Scott Smith.HOCKEY CANADA/Hockey Canada

Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and the board of directors have all resigned amid a controversy over how the organization handled allegations of sexual assault.

The resignations follow multiple calls from the federal government and major sponsors for change at the top of the organization.

Hockey Canada said in a statement Tuesday that, in addition to Mr. Smith’s resignation, “the entire board has also agreed to step down to make room for a new slate of directors.”

An interim management team will be installed until a new board names a new CEO to run Hockey Canada.

“Recognizing the urgent need for new leadership and perspectives, the entire board of directors announced it will step aside,” the statement said.

Hockey Canada president and CEO Scott Smith announces the players invited to Canada's National Junior Team selection camp during a news conference in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Hockey Canada said its board will ask its members, provincial hockey associations, to select a new board before the next election of directors, scheduled for Dec. 17. Current members will not seek re-election.

Parliamentarians said testimony in Ottawa last week was misleading and contradictory, prompting renewed calls for change.

Interim board chair Andrea Skinner resigned late Saturday night amid a wave of corporate sponsors pulling their support of Hockey Canada, including Bauer, Canadian Tire, Tim Hortons, Bank of Nova Scotia and Nike.

A young woman filed a $3.55-million lawsuit this year alleging she was sexually assaulted by several players after a 2018 Hockey Canada fundraising event in London, Ont. Hockey Canada settled the case in May, within weeks, without completing a full investigation or requiring players to co-operate with the probe. MPs on the parliamentary committee investigating Hockey Canada have accused the organization of trying to cover up the alleged incident.

Major sponsors echoed demands in Ottawa that Hockey Canada’s senior managers and board relinquish control, saying the organization had lost the trust of Canadians. Those calls were repeated Sunday.

The resignations follow a Globe and Mail investigation last week that revealed Hockey Canada had created a second multimillion-dollar fund, using registration fees, to shield its various branches from sexual-assault claims, without disclosing to parents and players how their money was ultimately being used.

Revelations of the second fund, known as the Participants Legacy Trust Fund, followed an investigation in July in which The Globe first revealed that Hockey Canada used a financial reserve called the National Equity Fund, also fed by registration fees, to settle the lawsuit surrounding the 2018 allegations. Parents and players across the country have expressed outrage that their fees were used in the settlement.

Following the Globe investigation last week, Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge said Hockey Canada treated sexual assault as an insurance problem rather than a systemic issue that should be addressed within the organization.

The investigation showed that the Participants Legacy Trust Fund was formed using $7.1-million from the National Equity Fund, “for matters including but not limited to sexual abuse,” according to documents filed in Alberta court.

“There is no doubt that Hockey parents across the country want answers from Hockey Canada,” NDP MP Peter Julian told Ms. Skinner at the hearings “They scrimp and save to register their kids in Hockey Canada programs. And the revelations – both the allegations of sexual violence and sexual abuse and how that is handled within Hockey Canada, but also the complete lack of financial transparency – are profoundly disturbing.”

Hockey Canada did not disclose at hearings in June that it had used the National Equity Fund for the settlement rather than using its insurance. Though it moved quickly to reassure the government and sponsors that no federal or corporate dollars went toward paying the sexual assault claim, it did not reveal to the committee – nor to the public – that player registration fees were used.

MPs criticized Hockey Canada for withholding key information from the hearings. Ms. Skinner told the hearings that the second fund had been misconstrued in the media but gave no evidence, drawing accusations from MPs that Hockey Canada was trying to muddy the waters and deflect criticism. She then went on to confirm, as The Globe reported, that the trust was indeed created using $7.1-million from the National Equity Fund.

She confirmed further details of the Globe article, including that the trust had not been used to cover a claim but rather was in place to address possible future claims and was related to the period prior to 1995, before Hockey Canada began buying insurance for sexual assault. She also confirmed that the organization believes more lawsuits may emerge from that era because sexual-assault claims can be filed many years after the fact, which had also been reported in the Globe’s investigation.

In questioning Ms. Skinner, MPs read directly from court documents, which described the trust in detail.

Former Hockey Canada CEO Bob Nicholson has been summoned to appear at a future hearing, though a date has not been set. Mr. Julian, who was contacted recently by a whistleblower alleging that Hockey Canada spent extensively on board dinners and championship rings for directors, said this weekend that he also wants to recall Mr. Smith to future hearings for further testimony.

“There is a lot of information that has come out in the last few days, including The Globe and Mail’s revelation of the second secret fund that Hockey Canada put into place to handle issues of sexual abuse and sexual violence,” Mr. Julian said Sunday. “It is important to have transparency around the finances, knowing whether there are other funds that they have put in place in this labyrinthine structure that they have been using to hide the finances. And to get answers that I’ve asked about – board meetings and allegations of over $5,000 being spent for one board meeting supper. These are things that he has not responded to or answered.