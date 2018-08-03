 Skip to main content

Hundreds of B.C. wildfires prompt request for help from out-of-province crews

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices

Hundreds of B.C. wildfires prompt request for help from out-of-province crews

KAMLOOPS, B.C.
The Canadian Press

The Snowy Mountain wildfire, currently the largest in B.C., is visible from Cawston, B.C., Aug. 2, 2018.

Melissa Renwick/The Canadian Press

For the first time since British Columbia’s wildfire season began in April, the Wildfire Service says it is calling for help from outside the province.

Spokeswoman Kyla Fraser says 452 wildfires are burning across B.C.

Dozens of lightning strikes were recorded Thursday night, but Fraser says potential new fire starts from those hits have not been identified and lightning storms are tapering off.

Story continues below advertisement

The call for help from outside B.C. was posted on social media.

Fraser says the weather has crews bracing for new wildfires expected this weekend, but despite the high level of active fires, none are threatening any communities.

Strong overnight winds in southern B.C. caused a spot fire to jump the Similkameen River, ahead of a 65-square-kilometre blaze burning near Keremeos, but Fraser says crews responded quickly and the spot fire is not a risk to nearby homes.

Several fires in southeastern B.C. have forced an evacuation in Kootenay National Park and the indefinite closure of Highway 93 between Radium and the Alberta boundary.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.