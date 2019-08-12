 Skip to main content

Hundreds of cattle killed in dairy barn fire in southeastern Manitoba

Hundreds of cattle killed in dairy barn fire in southeastern Manitoba

STEINBACH, Man
The Canadian Press
The aftermath of a dairy barn fire is shown northeast of Steinbach, Man., on Aug. 12, 2019.

/The Canadian Press

An estimated 800 head of cattle have been killed in a fire that destroyed a large dairy complex in southeastern Manitoba.

Steinbach’s fire chief, Kelvin Toews, says about 200 animals survived the overnight blaze at the four-barn Pennwood Dairy, northeast of the city.

Toews says an unknown number of people were in the buildings at the time, but they all got out safely.

Crews from six fire departments fought for hours to control the flames that belched clouds of thick, black smoke across a wide area.

The provincial fire commissioner’s office has people at the scene looking for the cause of the fire, which is believed to have started in one of the four metal-clad buildings that were linked to each other.

The fire came as the dairy farm was preparing to expand its herd to 1,700 cattle.

