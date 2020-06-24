 Skip to main content
Canada

Iginla strong candidate to earn spot in Hockey Hall of Fame on Wednesday

Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Former Calgary Flames star Jarome Iginla headlines the list of first-time eligible players for selection to the Hockey Hall of Fame today.

The class of 2020 will be unveiled this afternoon after the selection committee meets.

Iginla had 1,300 points in 1,554 career NHL games and helped Canada win gold at the Olympics in 2002 in Salt Lake City and 2010 in Vancouver.

At the latter Winter Games, Iginla made the pass to Sidney Crosby for the golden goal in overtime against the United States.

Other players eligible for the first time include Marian Hossa and Shane Doan.

Fans of the Senators will be anxious to see if long-time Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson gets the nod in his fourth year on the ballot.

Former Canadian women’s team forward Jennifer Botterill and goalie Kim St-Pierre also are eligible this year.

