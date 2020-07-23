Indigenous leaders call for systemic review of RCMP practices

Open this photo in gallery Regional Chief Terry Teegee speaks to the press after Premier John Horgan announced Indigenous human rights will be recognized in B.C. with new legislation during a press conference at the provincial Legislature in Victoria on Oct. 24, 2019. CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

First Nations and Inuit leaders are urging Ottawa to launch an independent, civilian review of RCMP practices to start addressing the number of violent incidents between Mounties and Indigenous Peoples in Canada.

Indigenous chiefs, leaders, and other experts are sharing their views today with a Commons committee looking at systemic racism in policing in Canada.

They say Canada’s national police force has a shattered relationship with Indigenous Peoples and must re-examine how it treats individuals, especially those who are homeless or dealing with addiction issues.

Regional Chief Terry Teegee of the British Columbia Assembly of First Nations says there is an urgent need for less punitive and more restorative options for policing.

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami president Natan Obed called for zero-tolerance policies on use of force as well as greater use of body cameras.

Terry McCaffrey of the Indigenous Police Chiefs of Ontario says culturally responsive policing practised by First Nations police forces has been working well, despite chronic underfunding.

