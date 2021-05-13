Instagram introduces option to display up to four pronouns in user profiles

Instagram is making it easier for Canadians to share their pronouns.
The social media platform unveiled a feature this week that gives users the option to display up to four pronouns next to their profile name, which they can choose to display either publicly or only to their followers.
Instagram says the new optional section is being made available after pronoun sharing was already “widely adopted by our community.”
For years, many users had incorporated pronouns into their bio, taking up part of their 150 character limit.
Now, people can choose from a curated list of pronoun options approved by Instagram – a move that’s intended to prevent users from adding inappropriate words.
Among the current selections are “he” and “she,” as well as the non-gender-specific pronouns “they,” “ze” and “ve.”
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.