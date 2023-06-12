Open this photo in gallery: Firefighters Walter Scott and Zac Simpson spray the ground around Barrington Lake, N.S., on June 1.HANDOUT/AFP/Getty Images

If it seems like Western Canada has been ablaze for much of the past several years, it’s because it actually has. Alberta’s Slave Lake fire in 2011 and Fort McMurray in 2016, followed by British Columbia fires in 2017, 2018 and again in 2021: Many of the most consequential fires in Canadian history happened there recently.

At the opposite end of the country, the Barrington Lake wildfire had burned an estimated 235 square kilometres of southwestern Nova Scotia as of Monday. (It is classified as “being held” but still not under control.) While that may be tiny in comparison with the Fort McMurray fire, it has still been dubbed the largest wildfire in Nova Scotia’s history. Fires also burned extensive areas around Halifax, the provincial capital.

SOPFEU, Quebec’s fire protection agency, has recorded 449 fires so far this year across the province, 113 of which were active on Monday. The 750,000 hectares burned amount to more than 300 times the province’s 10-year average.

Open this photo in gallery: A wildfire west of Chibougamau, Que., on June 4.Audrey Marcoux/The Canadian Press

But is this apparent surge in fire activity Mother Nature’s way of putting Eastern Canada’s residents on notice that they’re condemned to follow their western countrymen into a harsher fire regime?

The term “fire regime” refers to broad patterns in the size, frequency, season length, intensity and behaviour of wildfires in a particular area. In some places, the crowns of trees are more likely to burn, whereas elsewhere fires might light ground cover and burn closer to the forest floor. How fires ignite – for instance, from lightning strikes or human causes – is often also considered. In recent centuries, firefighting capabilities have altered not only the balance of fires, but also the forests themselves. Climate plays an overarching, influential role.