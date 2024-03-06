Open this photo in gallery: Pro-Palestine supporters hold a protest on Sainte-Catherine street on Boxing Day in Montreal, Tuesday, December 26, 2023.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

A Montreal synagogue and the Federation CJA, a Jewish advocacy organization, have obtained an injunction from the Quebec Superior Court barring protesters from within 50 metres of their buildings.

Pro-Palestinian protesters, including Jewish people who oppose Israel’s policies, held demonstrations this week in Montreal to denounce events featuring Israel Defense Forces (IDF) speakers and about the sale of real estate in illegal Israeli settlements.

Federation CJA and the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) have repeatedly used social media to accuse protesters of antisemitism, saying they blocked access to buildings and harassed people.

Yair Szlak, president and CEO of Federation CJA, described the protesters as “aggressive.”

“I think it’s an unfortunate reality that we’re facing as a Jewish community that we have to get an injunction to make sure that protesters don’t block the entrance and exits to our building,” he said.

Sarah Boivin, a spokesperson for Independent Jewish Voices (IJV), which is listed among the defendants, denounced the injunction as “yet another attempt to silence and to shut down the movement for Palestinian lives in Canada.”

In a brief decision dated March 5, Justice Serge Gaudet wrote that the plaintiffs, Federation CJA and the Spanish & Portuguese Synagogue, “have established the necessity of an urgent intervention” by the court and issued a 10-day provisional injunction against a list of defendants that also includes Montréal4Palestine, Palestinian Youth Movement, Alliance4Palestine.Qc and Bara Iyad Abuhamed. Defendant organizations other than IJV did not respond to The Globe’s requests for comment.

The injunction prohibits defendants from “participating in any protest or action related to protesting within 50 metres of the sidewalks bordering” the Federation and Synagogue buildings, along with those of other Jewish institutions. The injunction also prohibits protest at the Cummings Centre, the Sylvan Adams YM-YWHA, the Herzliah High School and the United Talmud Torahs of Montreal.

It authorizes the plaintiffs “to call upon any policing authority to enforce” the order.

A demonstration Monday targeted speakers giving a talk at a building that houses Federation CJA and the Montreal Holocaust Museum, among other Jewish institutions.

The event, organized by Concordia student groups The StartUp Nation and Hillel, featured “Israeli advocates” fighting “against the delegitimization of Israel.” The three speakers are Israel IDF reservists, according to biographies included in event posters on social media.

Independent Jewish Voices said on X that the protest was “against Israel and its ongoing violence, not Jewish Montreal.”

Montreal police spokesperson Jeanne Drouin said two individuals, aged 20 and 32, were arrested for assault and released Monday. Two victims, aged 22 and 51, suffered no injuries, she said.

Ms. Boivin, of IJV, said in an interview that to hold such an event there was “deeply offensive” given the continuing attacks on Gaza by Israeli forces, which have killed more than 30,000 people since Oct. 7, according to health officials in Gaza. Hamas fighters killed 1,200 people and abducted more than 250 during the Oct. 7 attacks.

Mr. Szlak said he recognizes the right to protest and freedom of speech, but added, “I don’t think that laying siege to a building because you disagree with a speaker is the right message.”

IJV held another demonstration at the Spanish & Portuguese Synagogue Tuesday, protesting an event that advertised “expert speakers” to address “all your questions about purchasing real estate in Israel,” including settlements considered illegal under international law and by Canada.

Ms. Drouin said a 23-year-old man was arrested for uttering threats and released Tuesday. The Synagogue did not respond to The Globe’s request for comment.