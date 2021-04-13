 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Judge who visited Saskatchewan Indigenous protest camp will face no action, judicial council says

Regina
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Tristen Durocher speaks at a press conference in Regina on Aug. 11, 2020. Durocher, a Mètis man, sought to draw attention to high Indigenous suicide rates when he walked more than 600 kilometres from northern Saskatchewan, set up a teepee on the legislature grounds in Regina and started a fast.

Michael Bell/The Canadian Press

No action is to be taken against a judge who visited a protest camp on Saskatchewan’s legislature grounds two days after ruling the Metis man who set it up could stay there.

The Canadian Judicial Council says it received five complaints last year after Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Graeme Mitchell was shown posing for photographs and accepting ceremonial gifts at the camp. It did not say who filed the complaints.

Tristen Durocher sought to draw attention to high Indigenous suicide rates when he walked more than 600 kilometres from northern Saskatchewan, set up a teepee on the legislature grounds in Regina and started a fast.

Story continues below advertisement

A five-member review panel appointed by the judicial council decided that Mitchell’s conduct was “inconsistent with the ethical obligations judges are sworn to uphold,” but the matter wasn’t serious enough to warrant his removal.

“In considering the matter, the review panel expressed concerns that through his actions, Justice Mitchell put himself in a position that was inconsistent with the obligation to remain and appear neutral,” the council said in a statement Tuesday.

“While the review panel indicated that judicial reconciliation with Indigenous people is and will remain an important goal of the judiciary, it can only be pursued and achieved while respecting judicial independence and impartiality.”

The provincial government tried to force Durocher to leave the legislature grounds, arguing he was violating park bylaws that ban overnight camping and that his presence posed a safety risk. Durocher’s lawyer argued that the ceremonial fast was protected under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Mitchell heard the case and said in his ruling last September that park bylaws failed to provide exemptions to allow for “constitutionally protected political and spiritual expression”' and must be changed. He also ruled that the legislature grounds are, in effect, a public square where dissent is legitimately expressed.

Mitchell visited Durocher in his teepee two days later as the man’s 44-day hunger strike came to an end.

The judicial council said the panel looked favourably upon Mitchell’s efforts to educate himself further on the need to appear impartial and it accepted his expression of remorse and vow to never put himself in a similar situation in the future.

Story continues below advertisement

It said the matter is to be closed with no further action.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies