Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon’s sex assault trial begins in Montreal

Open this photo in gallery Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon arrives for the beginning of his sexual assault trial, in Montreal, on Oct. 13, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

A trial begins today for entertainment mogul Gilbert Rozon, who is accused of rape and indecent assault for acts allegedly committed in 1980.

The founder of the Just for Laughs comedy festival did not comment as he arrived at the Montreal courthouse this morning surrounded by several supporters.

Rozon was charged in December 2018 with offences that allegedly took place in St-Sauveur, in the Laurentians region, between June 1 and Sept. 21, 1980, when Rozon was 25.

Story continues below advertisement

A publication ban covers the identity of the female complainant, who is expected to testify.

The charges reflect those that were on the books at the time of the offences – rape has been replaced by sexual assault in the current version of the Criminal Code.

The trial is expected to last four days and will take place before a judge alone.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.