Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon’s sex assault trial begins in Montreal

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon arrives for the beginning of his sexual assault trial, in Montreal, on Oct. 13, 2020.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

A trial begins today for entertainment mogul Gilbert Rozon, who is accused of rape and indecent assault for acts allegedly committed in 1980.

The founder of the Just for Laughs comedy festival did not comment as he arrived at the Montreal courthouse this morning surrounded by several supporters.

Rozon was charged in December 2018 with offences that allegedly took place in St-Sauveur, in the Laurentians region, between June 1 and Sept. 21, 1980, when Rozon was 25.

A publication ban covers the identity of the female complainant, who is expected to testify.

The charges reflect those that were on the books at the time of the offences – rape has been replaced by sexual assault in the current version of the Criminal Code.

The trial is expected to last four days and will take place before a judge alone.

