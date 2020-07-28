 Skip to main content
Kingston youth pleads guilty to terrorism-related charges

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
A police officer carries evidence after RCMP raided a house in Kingston, Ont., on Jan. 24, 2019.

The Canadian Press

A Kingston, Ont., youth has pleaded guilty to terrorism-related charges for trying to persuade someone to plant a bomb.

The youth, who cannot be identified under terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, admitted to the four charges plus another for violating his bail conditions during a video appearance in the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville, Ont., this afternoon.

The RCMP arrested the youth during a raid in Kingston in January 2019 following a month-long investigation initiated by a tip from the FBI in the United States.

Story continues below advertisement

He was charged with knowingly facilitating a terrorist activity, counselling someone to use an explosive or other lethal device to cause death or serious bodily injury, possessing explosive materials and intent to cause an explosion.

The youth was released on bail a short time after his arrest but taken back into custody for violating his bail conditions by not wearing an electronic tracking anklet.

Sentencing is expected at a later date.

