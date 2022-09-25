The Globe and Mail

People enter a polling station in L'Assomption, Que., on Sept. 25.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s political party leaders are urging voters to head to the urns as advance voting opens across the province.

Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault will vote later today in his riding of L’Assomption, northeast of Montreal.

Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade, Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon and Quebec solidaire’s Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois are all making stops outside voting stations today.

Advance voting is cancelled today in Iles-de-la-Madeleine as the remote eastern island chain deals with the effects of post-tropical storm Fiona.

Elections Quebec said late Saturday that voters in the islands can vote on the second advance polling day tomorrow if weather permits.

St-Pierre Plamondon and Legault have both said they intend to visit Iles-de-la-Madeleine on Monday if conditions allow.