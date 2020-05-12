 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Legault strongly urges Quebeckers to wear masks in public to ‘greatly reduce the contagion’

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks during a news conference at the legislature, in Quebec City, on May 12, 2020.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Premier Francois Legault is urging Quebeckers to wear a mask in public – not to protect themselves, but to protect others.

Quebec’s premier appeared at his daily briefing on Tuesday wearing a handmade mask he was given – the first time he’s been seen doing so since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“A good way to greatly reduce the contagion is to wear a mask,” Legault said. “We strongly recommend that you do so.”

In anticipation of progressively opening up the province, Quebec’s public health director has been suggesting the use of masks in situations where physical distancing isn’t possible.

But Legault said the province won’t make it mandatory for now.

He said part of that is because of availability – many types of medical masks have been in short supply and the province doesn’t want to discriminate against those who are unable to obtain one for themselves.

Montreal’s transit authority announced last week it would distribute 600,000 masks in the coming weeks to transit users, but declined to make it obligatory because it doesn’t have a way of policing whether someone is wearing one.

Legault, who has been in Quebec City since the beginning of the pandemic, said he has heard of numerous situations where physical distancing isn’t possible.

“I still have a lot of friends in Montreal who tell me that indeed, on the metro, the bus, in crowded stores, people are within two metres with no masks,” Legault said. “This is what convinced me this morning to put on a mask to come and see you, to send a strong message.”

Legault is expected to visit Montreal at the end of this week, meeting with Mayor Valerie Plante and public health officials in the region.

The province announced an additional 118 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the provincial tally to 3,131.

Quebec also has 39,225 confirmed cases.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault says the COVID-19 situation in Montreal remains fragile and a reopening of retail stores, schools and daycares in the city planned for May 25 could be further delayed. But Legault today also rejected calls to isolate Montreal from the rest of the province. The Canadian Press

