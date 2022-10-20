Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks after his government was sworn in, in Quebec City, on Oct. 18.Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Premier Francois Legault will unveil the new Quebec cabinet today during a ceremony at the national assembly.

After winning 90 of the legislature’s 125 seats in the Oct. 3 provincial election, Legault has no shortage of members to chose from.

In 2018, Legault announced a 26-member cabinet and achieved gender parity for about three months before a cabinet shuffle.

Legault told reporters after his re-election that his new cabinet will be composed of between 40 and 60 per cent women.

The only person Legault has said has a lock on a cabinet position is Christian Dube in the health portfolio that he previously held.

The premier and his fellow Coalition Avenir Quebec members were sworn in on Tuesday.