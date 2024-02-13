Open this photo in gallery: Longtime mayor of Halifax Mike Savage during a press conference at city hall on Feb. 13.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

Halifax’s long-serving mayor says he won’t be re-offering in the municipal election this fall.

Mike Savage told a gathering of media, staff and fellow council members today that after almost 12 years in the office, he wants to leave on his own terms.

The mayor said during an emotional news conference that he didn’t have any immediate plans and he joked he’s open to job offers.

The 63-year-old has won three elections but says the mark of political success isn’t how long you’re in office, but what you accomplish when the opportunity arises.

He notes that during his terms the Halifax economy expanded, the city’s population became more diverse and council adopted a tax to invest in climate change adaptation.

Savage also cited improved relationships with Indigenous peoples, which was helped by the decision in 2018 to remove a statue to Edward Cornwallis, the city’s founder, who had offered a cash bounty to those who killed Mi’kmaq residents.