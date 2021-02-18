Long-term care home outbreak in Barrie, Ont. that killed 70 people declared over

Open this photo in gallery A visitor arrives at the Roberta Place in Barrie, Ont. on Jan. 18, 2021. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

A long-term care home in Barrie, Ont., says a COVID-19 outbreak that killed 70 of its residents has been declared over.

Jarlette Health Services, which owns the Roberta Place nursing home, says the local health unit declared the outbreak over on Thursday.

The outbreak, which involved cases of the COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K., sickened more than 200 people at the home.

It was first declared on Jan. 8.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, which Barrie is part of, is among 27 units in Ontario that were allowed to loosen pandemic measures on Tuesday.

It re-entered the province’s framework in the red category – the second-most strict level, along with several other communities.

