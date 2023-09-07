Open this photo in gallery: Residents at the peopleCare Oakcrossing long term care home in London, Ont., take part in the weekly Laughter Yoga class on Mar 24, 2022.Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Ontario’s long-term care inspection system “collapsed” during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, putting the safety of residents at serious risk, a new report from the province’s ombudsman says.

Ontario Ombudsman Paul Dubé called for a “complete overhaul” of the long-term care inspection system, after his report released Thursday revealed that inspections stopped for at least seven weeks - and in some areas, even longer - and no reports were issued for two months during the first wave of COVID-19 in spring 2020. Even senior government officials were not aware that inspections had ceased.

“Few knew that this oversight mechanism had fallen apart,” Mr. Dubé said in his report, “Lessons for the Long Term.”

“Tragically, the Ministry of Long-Term Care was unprepared and unable to ensure the safety of long-term care residents and staff during the pandemic’s first wave.”

Inspections stopped because the ministry had no plan to ensure inspectors’ safety, and they didn’t have access to personal protective equipment or training in infection prevention and control, the report said.

Inspectors were instead deployed to call and “support homes,” and even when on-site inspections resumed, only those who volunteered were sent inside homes with COVID-19 outbreaks. Homes were also given reduced penalties for non-compliance or months to deal with issues “that were causing serious harm to residents,” Mr. Dubé said.

The ombudsman found that the ministry of long-term care’s lack of planning and unpreparedness was “unreasonable, unjust and wrong,” and made 76 recommendations to the ministry and government. The recommendations include regular training for inspectors, adequate stockpiles of personal protective equipment, and establishing clear rules on when on-site inspections are required.

The government accepted all of the recommendations, and the ministry agreed to report back to the ombudsman every six months, the report said.

Between the start of the pandemic and April 2022, 4,335 long-term care residents and 13 staff members died from COVID-19, and more than 41,000 were infected. Close to 2,000 COVID-related deaths in long-term care occurred during the first wave of the pandemic, from January 15, 2020 until August 2 of that year.

The ombudsman launched the investigation in June, 2020, shortly after Canadian Armed Forces personnel reported shocking conditions inside several long-term care homes. Mr. Dube’s office received 269 complaints and inquiries from families of long-term care residents, employees and other stakeholders. Investigators conducted more than 90 interviews and reviewed thousands of emails and documents.

Ontario has more than 600 long-term care homes, with around 80,000 resident beds.

