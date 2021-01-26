Man accused in Quebec City sword attack makes brief court appearance

Open this photo in gallery Police cars block a street near the Chateau Frontenac, in Quebec City, on Nov. 1, 2020. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

The 24-year-old man accused in the Quebec City Halloween night sword attack appeared briefly before a judge today.

Carl Girouard appeared by video conference in a Quebec City courtroom, where he was granted the right to have his vehicle and cellphone returned to him.

The prosecution disclosed more evidence it had collected against the suspect and told the court it had almost completed disclosure, adding that some laboratory test results were pending.

Girouard, from Ste-Therese, a northern suburb of Montreal, remains in detention and is scheduled to return to court March 12.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder after a man dressed in a medieval costume and wielding a Japanese-style sword went on a rampage Oct. 31 in Quebec City’s historic district.

Two local residents, Francois Duchesne and Suzanne Clermont, were killed and five others were seriously injured in the attack.

