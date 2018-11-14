Man dies from injuries from possible fight with patient at psychiatric hospital in Whitby, Ont.

Police say a man at a psychiatric hospital in Whitby, Ont., has died from injuries investigators believe he got during a fight with another patient.

Durham regional police say the 37-year-old patient at the Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences was discovered with serious injuries on the night of Nov. 7.

They say police were called early the next morning, and he was taken to a Toronto hospital.

Police say the man has since died in hospital.

They say their investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to come forward.