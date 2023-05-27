Open this photo in gallery: In this 2020 file photo, police officers attend a scene in Halifax.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Halifax police say they have asked Nova Scotia’s police watchdog to launch an investigation after officers shot and killed a man in Dartmouth on Saturday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to an incident involving a man with a weapon near a sports field near Micmac Boulevard and Woodland Avenue.

They allege he confronted police with the unspecified weapon as they tried to arrest him and officers fired their service weapons.

Police say the man was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

They say the death has been referred to the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team.

Halifax police say the watchdog agency will handle all further inquiries related to the incident.