Man who killed his entire family in Markham, Ont., home sentenced to life in prison

A 24-year-old man who slaughtered his entire family before they discovered his double life has been sentenced to life in prison.

Menhaz Zaman pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one of second-degree murder for killing his parents, sister and grandmother on July 27, 2019, in their home in Markham, Ont.

All counts come with an automatic life sentence and Zaman will not be eligible to apply for parole for 40 years.

Zaman said in an agreed statement of facts that he killed his family because they were about to find out he had lied for years about going to university to become an engineer.

Autopsies showed Zaman had hit each of his family members in the head, likely with a crow bar, and then cut their throats.

Justice Michelle Fuerst says Zaman’s crimes are deeply disturbing.

