Open this photo in gallery: A picture of Don Edwards’ parents in his Florida home.MARK TAYLOR/The Globe and Mail

A man who killed the mother and father of former National Hockey League star goaltender Don Edwards has been granted full parole, 33 years after committing the murders.

The two-person parole board deliberated for roughly 10 minutes after a four-hour hearing on Friday before announcing its decision.

The 1991 killings by George Harding Lovie were rooted in an obsession linked to an allegation of intimate-partner violence, evidence showed. Eleven members of the extended Edwards family, including Don Edwards and his sister Michele, gave victim-impact statements at the hearing.

Mr. Lovie had been on day parole in Sudbury for just under five years and had been allowed steadily increasing independence, including permission to live in his own home for five days a week with just two days at a halfway house.

The decision by board members Howard Bruce and Maureen Gauci allows Mr. Lovie to live in Sudbury but apply for travel permits to Brantford to see his stepmother. Brantford is 36 kilometres from Hamilton, where members of the Edwards family live.

“I’m flabbergasted,” Mr. Edwards said in an interview: He said the Parole Board of Canada has no compassion for victims.

The family members’ statements during the hearing expressed fear that Mr. Lovie still wants to kill them. Mr. Edwards told the board that if he bumps into Mr. Lovie, he expects a life-or-death confrontation.

Mr. Lovie told the board that, with the help of psychological counselling, he is a changed man.

“I don’t believe I have risk factors after going through all the programming I did, the psychology I did.” Given a chance at the end of the hearing – before the board’s decision – to say some final words, he spoke but made no comment on his offences.

“I think I’ve proven myself in the four and a half years I’ve been out that I can live in the community. The only problem I see is the victims not wanting me to live in a community.”

Mr. Lovie had spent the early morning hours of March 21, 1991, hiding under the porch of Michele Edwards’s house. He had been charged with sexually assaulting Ms. Edwards, his former girlfriend, at gunpoint and knifepoint a month earlier.

Evidence at his murder trial showed he was obsessed with persuading her to recant the allegations, and blamed her parents for her unwillingness to reconcile. He had been under her porch since 4 a.m., armed with a lever-action repeating rifle and knife in his belt.

When she spotted him a few hours later, she raced across the street to seek refuge in her parents’ home. He followed, and shot at her. He then shot her mother, Donna Edwards, twice, and shot her father, Arnold Edwards, once before stabbing him five times, as he shouted, “D’you like me now? D’you like me now?” The words were recorded during a 911 call.

Mr. Lovie was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and one of attempted murder. The earlier charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement were stayed.

Mr. Lovie was sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison with his first eligibility for day parole at 22 years, and full parole at 25 years. He was granted day parole after 28 years, under several conditions, including that he live at a halfway house, take counselling, and stay away from parts of Ontario in which members of the extended Edwards family lives.

When his counsellor refused to see him after three sessions, after Mr. Lovie said he was only there because it was required, the counselling condition was dropped.