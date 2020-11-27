Manitoba boosts wages of some front-line workers as COVID-19 hits shelters and group homes

Open this photo in gallery Paramedic staff remove personal protective gear after departing the Maples Personal Care Home in Winnipeg, which is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, on Nov. 2, 2020. SHANNON VANRAES/Reuters

The Manitoba government plans to provide a wage top-up to people who work in group homes, homeless shelters and personal care homes as the spread of COVID-19 continues.

Families Minister Heather Stefanson says the $35-million wage support program is to provide an extra $5 an hour to about 20,000 front-line workers for two months.

Only workers making less than $25 an hour can apply.

Story continues below advertisement

COVID-19 news: Updates and essential resources about the pandemic

Is my city going back into lockdown? A guide to COVID-19 restrictions across Canada

There’s been surge of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba over the last few months and the province has bought in significant restrictions, including mandated masks in indoor public spaces and the closure of restaurants and bars.

Stefanson says the spread of infections in homeless shelters, group homes and other services is putting stress on front-line staff.

She says there are infections among workers and participants in 16 disability service agencies.

Canadian authorities are assessing COVID-19 vaccine candidates while trials are underway, speeding up any eventual approval for wide use. But science reporter Ivan Semeniuk says it’s likely high-risk people will be prioritized for receiving any vaccine first, with some possibly getting it as early as the first part of 2021. The Globe and Mail

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.