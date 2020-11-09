Manitoba COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, more restrictions may come soon

Open this photo in gallery Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks during the province's COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Friday, October 30, 2020. The Canadian Press

Manitoba’s chief public health officer says more restrictions may come soon because COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.

Dr. Brent Roussin says there is an increasing demand on the health system and the province is at a critical point in time.

He says he has talked with Premier Brian Pallister about imposing further restrictions such as closing non-essential businesses.

Health officials announced 325 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths, and say 80 of the province’s 85 intensive care beds were occupied at last count.

Federal government figures show Manitoba continues to lead the country in per-capita active cases.

The greater Winnipeg area and southern health region are already under stricter restrictions than other areas, such as having restaurants and bars closed except for delivery and takeout services.

