Manitoba First Nation sues governments over chronic flooding, wants protection

Open this photo in gallery: Peguis First Nation is shown with surrounded with Fisher River flood water north of Winnipeg on May 15, 2022.JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

A Manitoba First Nation that has suffered from chronic flooding is suing three levels of government for failing to provide adequate protection.

Peguis First Nation has filed a statement of claim that alleges the federal and Manitoba governments have failed to protect the community from frequent flooding that has damaged homes and forced evacuations.

The lawsuit also alleges two nearby municipalities have diverted water from their areas on to the reserve’s land.

The last major flood, in 2022, forced a mass evacuation and damaged homes and the water and sewer system.

Peguis First Nation was originally in another part of Manitoba, but was relocated more than a century ago to the marshy delta of the Fisher River north of Winnipeg.

The statement of claim contains allegations that have not been proven in court, and the defendants have not yet had time to file statements of defence.