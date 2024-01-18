Open this photo in gallery: An aerial view of the boreal forest and Shethanei Lake in Manitoba is shown in this handout photo.Jordan Melograna/The Canadian Press

A coalition of four First Nations has reached a landmark agreement with the federal and provincial government to establish the massive parcel of land that covers the Seal River in northern Manitoba – one of the world’s largest remaining ecologically intact watersheds – as an Indigenous-protected area.

Members of the Sayisi Dene First Nation, O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation, Northlands Denesuline First Nation and Barren Lands First Nation is announcing the agreement on Thursday, along with federal Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault and Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, at a hotel on an urban reserve in Winnipeg.

In an interview with The Globe and Mail ahead of the announcement, Stephanie Thorassie, executive director of the Seal River Watershed Alliance, which is a coalition formed by the First Nations in 2019, described the decades of unheard pleas and arduous work that led up to the accord. “Truly, in every way possible, this is a historic moment that would bring tears to my Dene ancestors and everyone this land has belonged to for time immemorial,” she said.

The Seal River is a pristine watercourse that travels eastward from Shethanei Lake – passing through unique eskers, boreal forests, boulder fields, stands of black spruce and arctic tundra – to reach an estuary at Hudson Bay. The watershed spans about 50,000 square kilometres, roughly the size of Costa Rica or Nova Scotia.

A variety of animals thrive in the area, such as caribou, moose, wolves, black bears, fox, numerous waterfowl and songbirds. Harbour seals, whom the river is named after, roam upstream despite normally being saltwater mammals, while polar bears are found paddling near the Bay. The river’s estuary is also a calving and feeding ground for thousands of beluga whales, one of the largest concentrations of the sociable creatures in the world.

“The river has never been touched by modern-day miners or industrial developers,” said Lianna Anderson, a land guardian for the Seal River from O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation. There are at least four such guardians from each of the First Nations that are part of the coalition.

Thursday’s agreement will allow the First Nations, federal officials and the province to formally work together over the coming months in designating the watershed as an Indigenous protected and conserved area. Commonly called IPCAs, such designations, where Indigenous peoples play the primary role of caretaking, have been pushed for years by organizations such as the World Wildlife Fund and the United Nations as crucial for conservation.

Some portions of the Seal River watershed are currently protected by three Manitoba wilderness parks and an ecological reserve. However, the new agreement is based on the belief that protecting the entire watershed as an IPCA would ensure its long-term wellbeing and longevity. It would also inch the federal government closer to its goal of protecting 30 per cent of Canada’s lands and waters by 2030.

“They really are putting us at the front of deciding the best next steps for this initiative,” Ms. Thorassie said. “We get to tell them what resources we want from them and how we want to proceed.”

Early European colonizers of the Hudson Bay region did not find much use of the Seal River, but Dene peoples had called that land their home for more than 7,000 years. There were attempts in the 1940s to set up mining camps near the mouth of the river, though those sites were short-lived.

Beginning in 1956, Sayisi Dene were forcibly removed from within the Seal River watershed and relocated to camps at Churchill, a town close to the Manitoba-Nunavut border, without adequate planning. This caused extreme poverty and crushing violence. Some children were neglected or abused; others were sent to residential schools. Nearly a third of the Sayisi Dene community there died in the following years.

The government of Canada formally apologized in 2016 for the relocation and the trauma caused by the relocation. “This shameful chapter in Canada’s history is one that stemmed from the pervasive legacy of colonialism – a legacy of disrespect, lack of understanding and unwillingness to listen,” Carolyn Bennett, then-Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs, said at the time.

Since the 1970s, Sayisi Dene leaders and community members took it upon themselves to return to the watershed, settling near Tadoule Lake. Over the years, the communities restored their connection to the land and took responsibility for the plants, animals and water. “We want to keep taking care of it,” Ms. Anderson said.

“How often do you hear a narrative like this?” Ms. Thorassie told The Globe at her Exchange District office in downtown Winnipeg, sitting beside a painting by her foster brother Jedrick Thorassie with the words “Land Back” in bold font.

“A rez kid who knew no one when she moved to the big city worked for years and years with all these young First Nations and Indigenous people to make her grandmas proud. We’re watching that happen.”

More to come.