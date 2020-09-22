Manitoba man arrested after four people locked inside a shed and bear sprayed

Police say a 21-year-old man is in custody after four people were locked inside a shed and bear sprayed in northern Manitoba.
Norway House RCMP say they responded to a call at a home in the remote community early Sunday morning and heard people screaming and calling for help.
Police say they found four people locked inside a shed.
Officers broke down the shed door and freed three women between the ages of 24 and 35 and a 49-year-old man.
Police say they believe the people were already in the shed when the suspect locked them inside and sprayed them through a window.
Isaac Cromarty faces multiple charges, including assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and administering a noxious substance.
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.