Canada

Manitoba man arrested after four people locked inside a shed and bear sprayed

NORWAY HOUSE, Man.
The Canadian Press
Police say a 21-year-old man is in custody after four people were locked inside a shed and bear sprayed in northern Manitoba.

Norway House RCMP say they responded to a call at a home in the remote community early Sunday morning and heard people screaming and calling for help.

Police say they found four people locked inside a shed.

Officers broke down the shed door and freed three women between the ages of 24 and 35 and a 49-year-old man.

Police say they believe the people were already in the shed when the suspect locked them inside and sprayed them through a window.

Isaac Cromarty faces multiple charges, including assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and administering a noxious substance.

