Manitoba Opposition Leader Wab Kinew says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating.

In a social media post, Kinew says that he is double-vaccinated, his symptoms are mild, and his wife and children are doing well.

Kinew says the test result came as a surprise.

He plans to participate virtually in this week’s throne speech and the fall legislature sitting.

Kinew was first elected to the legislature in 2016 and became leader of the NDP the following year.

