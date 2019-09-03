 Skip to main content

Canada Manitoba Progressive Conservatives peg cost of election promises at more than $850-million

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Manitoba Progressive Conservatives peg cost of election promises at more than $850-million

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Manitoba’s Progressive Conservatives are pegging the cost of their new election promises at more than $850-million.

They say the money would be found through a 15 per cent reduction in senior government management, other savings and investment in a fund to encourage ideas to make the civil service more efficient.

Party leader Brian Pallister has also announced that he would phase out Manitoba’s complicated education property taxes if his party were to be re-elected next Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Pallister says the phase-out would begin after the budget is balanced which he promises would happen in 2022-23.

He says it would take 10 years to get ride of the tax, but once completed would save the average Winnipeg homeowner $2,000 a year.

Taxes have been a central pillar of the Progressive Conservative platform.

The Tories have already announced they would stop taxing home and rental insurance and would remove the provincial sales tax from costly haircuts and other personal care services.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter