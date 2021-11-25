Ava Meconse, 10, holds onto her mother, Renata, as she receives her first inoculation in the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Convention Centre in Winnipeg on Nov. 25, 2021.JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Manitoba has officially launched its provincewide campaign to immunize children ages five to 11 against COVID-19.

Several kids got a first dose of the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech today at the RBC Convention Centre super vaccination site in downtown Winnipeg.

Dr. Jared Bullard, a pediatrician whose 11-year-old got a shot, says he’s looking forward to his son playing sports without worrying about the virus.

The province started administering first doses to younger children yesterday afternoon – a day earlier than expected.

Nearly 25,000 appointments have been made since the booking system opened for the age group four days ago.

Currently, the pediatric vaccine is only available at vaccine clinics, but it is to be eventually administered at physicians’ officers, pharmacies, urban Indigenous clinics and some schools.

