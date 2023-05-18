Open this photo in gallery: Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie in a file photo from June 7, 2019.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie says she’s elated and grateful that Ontario is poised to dissolve the Region of Peel, which includes Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon, as she asked for fairness and equity in the process to untangle the municipalities.

Ontario is set to announce on Thursday that it is dissolving Peel Region, a process that could take several years. Ms. Crombie, as well as her predecessor, the late Hazel McCallion, had long been pushing for the move. They’ve argued that Mississauga has been paying more than its fair share into the region, including $84-million a year for services in neighbouring Brampton.

“I’m elated. I think it’s a historic day for Mississauga,” Ms. Crombie said in an interview.

Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark is set to introduce legislation on Thursday afternoon detailing the process for dissolution, and will speak to reporters alongside Ms. Crombie, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, and Caledon Mayor Annette Groves.

“All we’re asking from this process is fairness and equity,” Ms. Crombie said. “In my view, we have been funding the growth of Brampton for the past 50 years.”

Mr. Brown has taken an opposing view, saying he believes Mississauga would owe Brampton under any separation because of the infrastructure residents have funded for Mississauga, including two water treatment facilities and Peel Regional Police headquarters.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said last week that he believed Mississauga and Brampton are large cities that can stand alone.

Mr. Ford said the goal of any changes would be to ensure the municipalities have equal or better service.

“Mississauga, for the most part, almost, is built out. There’s still room for additional building there, but Brampton still has an opportunity to continue to grow. But they are not going to be shafted by Mississauga, or anyone else, I’m going to make sure they’re always whole and they’re always protected, all three regions,” Mr. Ford said last week.

Ms. Crombie said that according to her numbers from an Ernst & Young report, Mississauga will save $1-billion over the next decade in becoming independent.

She said she expects the government on Thursday to send a clear signal that it is untangling the infrastructure of Peel Region and will appoint some sort of transition board to work out the details to determine how assets are distribution.

“My view is if there’s an alimony payment to be paid in this divorce, it will come to Mississauga,” she said.

With a report from The Canadian Press