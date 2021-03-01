 Skip to main content
Meng Wanzhou’s defence team to argue for admission of evidence in extradition case

Vancouver
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaves B.C. Supreme Court, in Vancouver, on Jan. 13, 2021.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

The chief financial officer of telecom giant Huawei is set to return to the British Columbia Supreme Court today for arguments over the admission of evidence in her extradition case.

Meng Wanzhou’s defence team alleges the evidence will prove that international bank HSBC was aware of the relationship between Huawei and Skycom, a subsidiary of the technology company.

Meng was arrested at Vancouver’s airport in December 2018 at the request of United States authorities over claims she misrepresented that relationship, putting the bank at risk of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.

She is wanted on fraud charges in the United States that both she and Huawei deny.

Later this week, the court is expected to hear her team argue that former U.S. president Donald Trump used Meng as a bargaining chip in trade negotiations with China and that she should be released.

Her team alleges she was subjected to an abuse of process but Canada’s attorney general says that argument is irrelevant now that Trump is out of office.

