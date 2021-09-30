Métis National Council elects Cassidy Caron as first new president in 18 years

Open this photo in gallery The Métis National Council has elected its first new leader in 18 years a day after the organization lost support from the Manitoba Métis Federation over ongoing disputes regarding identity. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The Métis National Council has elected its first new leader in nearly two decades.

Cassidy Caron, who previously served as youth minister with Métis Nation of B.C., became the first woman to take the role at a special sitting of the general assembly in Saskatoon.

Former president Clement Chartier had held the position since 2003, but in recent years there was internal turmoil with regional leaders calling for his resignation.

Earlier this week, the Manitoba Métis Federation announced it was withdrawing from the council over ongoing disputes about Métis identity.

David Chartrand, president of the Manitoba federation, says the decision came due to concerns that the Métis Nation of Ontario was allegedly accepting non-Métis citizens on its registry.

The Métis National Council also includes provincial Métis organizations from Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

