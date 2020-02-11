 Skip to main content

Canada

Montreal-area train line shut down as groups support B.C. pipeline protesters

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Commuter trains were stopped again Tuesday on a rail line near Montreal as supporters of a pipeline protest in northwestern British Columbia maintained their presence on the tracks.

Officials at Exo, which runs the commuter trains in the Montreal area, said service remain interrupted on its line serving Candiac and other towns southwest of the city.

The blockade was being maintained on Canadian Pacific Railway tracks by members of the Kahnawake Mohawk community in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, who are opposed to the construction of a 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline through their traditional territory.

Protests have sprung up as the RCMP has been enforcing a court injunction at the B.C. site since late last week, arresting those attempting to block access to the pipeline route.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault told reporters in Quebec City on Tuesday that the government is keeping tabs on the situation.

“We spoke to the federal government and the federal government has a responsibility along with (Grand Chief) Joe Norton and the (Mohawk) nation to deal with the issue,” Legault said.

Asked if Kahnawake Mohawk Peacekeepers would be asked to intervene, Legault stressed prudence.

Meanwhile in Montreal, shuttle buses were used to transport train users to and from the city’s downtown.

