Montreal council unanimously adopts motion calling on feds to ban handguns, assault weapons

Montreal’s city council has unanimously adopted a motion calling for the federal government to ban of handguns and assault weapons across the country.

The resolution passed today by local lawmakers follows one passed by Toronto city council in July – but only for its territory – after a gunman opened fire on Toronto’s Greektown, killing two people and injuring 13 others.

The Montreal motion calls on Ottawa to strengthen its gun-control bill, known as C-71, which doesn’t prohibit the private ownership of handguns or assault-style weapons.

Story continues below advertisement

Coun. Alex Norris, who tabled the Montreal motion, says the ban would exclude members of the Canadian Armed Forces, police forces and other authorities mandated to possess firearms.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said his government is “listening attentively” to the council motions from the nation’s two largest cities.

The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police has said the country’s gun laws are quite good and they aren’t seeking any wholesale legislative changes in response to gun violence.